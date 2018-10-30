Men’s basketball outpaces Thomas More 85-47

The NKU men’s basketball team opened up their season with a exhibition win over Thomas More University at BB&T Arena. Thomas More shot 30 percent from field goals, while the Norse’s field goal percentage made it to 60 percent.

Senior Drew McDonald leads the team with 14 points and three assists. Freshman Guard Bryant Mocaby makes a great first impression as a Norse with 11 points, sinking three shots from behind the line. Graduate student Zaynah Robinson led the team with eight assists.

Coverage of the Oct. 30 match against Thomas More will be updated. Follow @northernermedia for updates.