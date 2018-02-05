WATCH | Students Climb With Friends at the Rec Center

If you have been to the bouldering wall in the recreation center, you may have seen this group of students occupying the area. The NKU Vertical Frontier Climbing Club gives students a place to meet new friends, and gain a lot of strength. President Matt Frey believes anyone can become a good climber, no matter the experience level. Meetings take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm in the Campus Recreation Center, and anyone is welcome to come out and join. You need to remember your All Card if you plan to climb, so you can rent the appropriate footwear. Come check out this increasingly popular sport!