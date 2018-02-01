NKU turns 50: Your guide to Homecoming

NKU’s Homecoming is turning 50; starting on Feb. 2 and concluding on Feb. 10, the anniversary celebration will aim to bring students and alumni together. Aptly themed as “Back to the Future: Blast from the Past” the week will remind us to “look at our past and see how far we’ve come as a university.”

The Campus Recreation Center will host an “’80s Aerobics Class” starting at 6 p.m. followed by the “Late Night Disco Nearly Naked Run” at 7 p.m. to kick things off.

On Feb. 3, “Service on Saturday” is slated to start at 10 a.m. in the University Center Ballroom.

On Monday, Feb. 5 the Student Union first floor will host the “Back to the Future” Window Painting Contest from noon until 4 p.m. “Life is Change: The Evolution of Dance” with Judson Laipply will take place at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.

Laipply is a motivational speaker and dancer. His performance, “The Evolution of Dance” was created by Laipply in 2001 when he danced to 12 popular songs from the late 20th century and uploaded it to YouTube in 2006. At the time it was uploaded, it received 70 million views in eight months, and was the most viewed video and top rated video on YouTube.com

“Trivia Tuesday” will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. The night will consist of questions focused on different decades. Teams will be made up of five people.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 will have the Throwback Talent & Fashion Show in the Student Union Ballroom at 7 p.m..

Two basketball games will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8. The women’s team will host Oakland University at 5 p.m. and will feature the “Norse Helmet Competition” at halftime. The men will take the cover right after at 7:30 p.m. to take on Milwaukee. The Top 5 Court Finalists will be announced at halftime.

Three events will roll out on Friday, Feb. 9. From noon to 4 p.m. “Back to the Future: Build Your Own Time Machine Canstruction” will take place in the Student Union second floor. Later, the 2018 Alumni Awards will be held at BB&T Arena at 6 p.m. And, to round things out, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Step Show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Regents Hall. Admission is $5 presale or $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets in the Greek life office in the Student Union room 328. Tickets will also be sold the week of the event on the second floor in the Student Union.

To conclude, four events will take place throughout Saturday,Feb. 10 as the final bow to Homecoming Week. Head out to the tailgate, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 6:45 p.m. in BB&T Arena and in Parking Lot D, before the big game. Women’s basketball will play Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. in BB&T Arena, where the Prince and Princess will be crowned at halftime. The men will take on Green Bay at 7 p.m. The crowning of the King and Queen will be announced at halftime. The Homecoming Concert will take place throughout the day.

For more information, visit nku.edu.