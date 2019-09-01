Police report sexual assault in Lot Z

University Police released a timely warning Sunday stating a sexual assault occurred in Lot Z, the lower lot at Callahan Hall, on Aug. 31.

According to the release, the victim and the suspect were sitting in a vehicle while parked in Lot Z when the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, and that they met through a dating app. The suspect is not a student, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Read the full NKU Police statement below:

Offense Classification: Sexual Assault

Offense Location: Lot Z, Lower Callahan parking lot

Date and Time of Offense: 8/31/2019 between 0100 and 0200

Suspect(s) Description: Black male, approximately 6ft. tall about 168lbs.

Suspect Vehicle description: A dark colored SUV.

On 9/01/2018 University Police received a report of a sexual assault which occurred in Lot Z, the lower lot at Callahan Hall on 8/31/2019. The victim and the suspect were sitting in a vehicle while parked in Lot Z when the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim. The report indicates the suspect and victim met using the dating app and that the suspect is not a student. The incident is currently under investigation.

Community members are encouraged to be vigilant in observing for suspicious activity and to report such activity to University Police immediately. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 859-572-5500.

Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider (Note: the following information is general in nature and does not relate to any specific incident):

Make sure you have consent. Always seek verbal, sober, and clear consent before a sexual act. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say “no.”

If you’re not sure that you’re getting a clear, enthusiastic “yes” from your partner, it is your responsibility to ask.

Studies show the first several weeks of a new semester are a “Red Zone” during which the risk of sexual assault is increased on college campuses.

You cannot assume that you have consent because someone is not physically resisting or verbally refusing sexual contact.

Practice being assertive about your boundaries.

Unreasonably pressuring or coercing someone into engaging in sexual activity is sexual assault.

If you are ever in a situation on campus where you are unsure or scared, call University Police immediately at 859- 572-7777 or 9-1-1.

Bystanders can often prevent sexual assaults by safely intervening; the level of intervention must be specific to the bystander’s skill, experience, and safety. If you think someone is at risk for sexual assault, get involved by checking in and getting help if needed.

If someone you know is a victim of sexual assault: Listen, support, and suggest options.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, tell someone – there are resources available to help you. Please visit http://nvp.nku.edu/support.html for more information.

For more information on the Clery Act, and why you’re receiving this federally mandated Crime Warning, please visithttps://www2.ed.gov/admins/lead/safety/campus.html.