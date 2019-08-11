NKU student dies over weekend

A Northern Kentucky University student-athlete died over the weekend.

Elyse Black, 23, of Jackson, OH passed away, according to an email sent out by NKU President Ashish Vaidya.

Black, a senior, studied athletic training and psychology. She was a member of the NKU women’s cross country and track and field teams.

Black was a distance runner, who was unable to compete during her first two years due to an injury. In 2017’s Cross Country season, Black ran her best time at the Queen City Invitational 5K with a time of 19:13.60. At the NCAA Southeast Regional, Black ran a 6K at 23:56.90.

In her 2017-18 indoor season, Black ran a personal best in the mile, with a time of 5:25.95 at the Fort Wayne Duals. During the Horizon League Indoor Championship, Black took eighth in the 3,000m, posting a season-best at 10:23.58.

During the 2017-18 outdoor season, Black placed 10th at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational and ran a personal best in the 5,000m, clocking 18:15.92. She ran a 1,500m with a time of 4:55.97 at the Lenny Lyles-Clark Wood Invitational.

“I want all of you to know that you are never alone – it is okay to reach out and ask for help and support you need,” Vaidya said. “We are all Norse, and we support each other.”

The Northerner will update this story as more information becomes available.

Resources:

Health Counseling and Student Wellness Crisis Line: (859) 572-7777

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Crisis Textline: Text CONNECT to 741741

University Police: Call 911 or (859) 572-7777

To schedule a counseling appointment at Health, Counseling and Student Wellness: (859) 572-5650