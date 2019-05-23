Dunkin’ to open near campus in October

For students looking for non-Starbucks coffee and more variety in their breakfast delights around campus, your wishes have been answered—Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is coming to Cold Spring.

The popular coffee and donut chain, which changed its name to just ‘Dunkin’ at the start of 2019, is building a new location on Alexandria Pike near LaRosa’s Pizza, and is expected to open in October.

The new Cold Spring location joins the other 9,400 Dunkin’ locations in the U.S., and will serve its famous blends of coffee along with donuts, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, wraps and its signature Coolatta frozen drinks.

Visit the Dunkin’ website for more information on their menu.