The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Regional+higher+education+institutions+don%27t+offer+paid+parental+leave+packages.+How+does+that+affect+employees%3F
Back to Article
Back to Article

How higher ed employees cope with no paid parental leave

Regional higher education institutions don't offer paid parental leave packages. How does that affect employees?

Regional higher education institutions don't offer paid parental leave packages. How does that affect employees?

Emerson Swoger

Regional higher education institutions don't offer paid parental leave packages. How does that affect employees?

Emerson Swoger

Emerson Swoger

Regional higher education institutions don't offer paid parental leave packages. How does that affect employees?

How higher ed employees cope with no paid parental leave

Nicole Browning and Corinne Byrne, Managing Editor and Reporter

There is no current standard for paid parental leave in America, and regional universities including NKU, UK, UC, WKU, EKU, Murray State and Morehead State also do not offer paid leave, but are legally protected under the Family Medical Leave Act, which prevents eligible employees from being terminated for up to 12 weeks off from work. 
For faculty with a passion for higher education, what is it like to navigate the current standards for parental leave?

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The current standard for parental leave
A dad’s perspective on paid parental leave
Finding a work-life balance that doesn’t exist

The Northerner • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in