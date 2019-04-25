How higher ed employees cope with no paid parental leave
There is no current standard for paid parental leave in America, and regional universities including NKU, UK, UC, WKU, EKU, Murray State and Morehead State also do not offer paid leave, but are legally protected under the Family Medical Leave Act, which prevents eligible employees from being terminated for up to 12 weeks off from work.
For faculty with a passion for higher education, what is it like to navigate the current standards for parental leave?