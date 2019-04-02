What you missed at SGA April 1

Senator Brynn Cahal presented her resolution for the second time during Monday’s meeting. The resolution is focused on helping students with food insecurity by creating a program similar to Swipe Out Hunger.

Swipe Out Hunger summarizes their mission in three easy steps: students donate extra meal swipes, donated dollars move into a “swipe” fund and the “swipe” fund is used for dining hall credits or the campus food pantry.

Cahal’s resolution doesn’t want to create an identical program, but instead aims to emulate the good parts of the program. At the very least, Cahal wants to start a conversation about this topic so that NKU is better able to help those in need.

Texas State University partnered with Swipe Out Hunger and raised $2,705 for their campus food pantry. Texas State also has a contract with Chartwells, NKU’s current food and dining services provider.

After minor revisions to grammar and structure, Cahal’s resolution was passed unanimously by SGA. It will be signed and handed off to Staff Congress before the end of the current administration’s term.

New scholarship goes live

The SGA Anne Braden Scholarship, a resolution passed by SGA in 2009-2010, and the Book Grant Scholarship applications are now live.

The scholarships both serve different functions but were put in place, and are awarded by SGA. The Anne Braden Scholarship is awarded “to a student who exemplifies a passion for multiculturalism and a dedication to social equality.” It provides two students with $500 for the fall 2019 semester.

The Book Grant Scholarship is provided by SGA and sponsored by Barnes & Noble. Eighteen students will be selected from the applicants, each one receiving an award of $250 to purchase books for the fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for either scholarship, the student needs to be enrolled at NKU with full-time status for the fall 2019 semester.