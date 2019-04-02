E. coli outbreak linked to fast food in Kentucky

Fast food in Northern Kentucky could be tainted with dangerous E. coli, according to a report from the state health department.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health released a statement last week announcing a sharp increase of E. coli cases in Kentucky.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported 20 Kentuckians so far have been sickened by the latest outbreak and six have been hospitalized since the first case was confirmed March 5.

Those affected have been typically young teens and children who have consumed fast food.

According to Mayo Clinic, “symptoms of E. coli typically begin three or four days after exposure to the bacteria, though you may become ill as soon as one day after to more than a week later.”



Symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramping and nausea and vomiting in some people.

Clinicians, public health and laboratory providers have been instructed to report confirmed cases immediately.

Learn more about E. coli and how you can prevent it here.