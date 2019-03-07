Who’s running for NKU SGA president, VP?

At the time of this report, three sets of candidates are running for Student Government Association’s top jobs. Meet the presidential candidates and their platforms (in alphabetical order by last name), and make an informed decision when you go to vote on March 27 and 28.

Barnes & Craig: ‘Choose Change’

Junior clinical social work major and SGA Senator Trayonna Barnes declared she would run for SGA president with junior public relations major Ethan Craig on Feb. 27.

The pair are running on a three-point platform of “Active Accountability, Initiating Inclusivity and Electrifying Empowerment for all NKU students,” according to their campaign’s social media accounts.

Standout points of the Barnes-Craig platform are creating a “year long relationship” with Kentucky legislators, starting a mental health campaign designating two SGA meetings per year to “positive mental health” and continuing Welcome Wednesday open hours in the SGA offices. If elected, Barnes and Craig also promise to begin having discussions with Norse Violence Prevention Center to “help with specific educational talking points” about sexual assault and domestic violence.

The pair also want to “create simple SGA action steps to cultivate an inclusive environment.”

Barnes, who served as vice chair of SGA’s Academic Affairs committee, wrote a resolution for annual Title IX reporting. Barnes also served on three university committees.

Craig, also an SGA senator, currently serves as president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, is a 2019 orientation leader and has been involved with Northern Kentucky Leadership Institute.

Miller & Anderson: ‘A Voice for All’

SGA Student Rights Committee Chair Janiah Miller and NKU Panhellenic Council President Lexi Anderson are running to “empower, engage and to commit to the student body” according to their announcement post.

Their campaign platform includes creating a “commuter director” position to cater to commuter student needs, programming new series on student well-being, offer grants for parents attending college and investing in advising resources. The full Miller-Anderson platform can be found on their campaign website.

Miller, a junior sociology and integrative studies major, is president of NKU’s Black Student Union and an ambassador for the Office of LGBTQ Programs and Services. She has also worked as a constituent intern for Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, an executive member of NKU’s chapter of the NAACP and a R.O.C.K.S. mentor.

As a senator and Student Rights chair, Miller passed resolutions on campus bookstore expansion, National Pan-Hellenic Council and African American Student Initiatives (formerly African American Programs & Services). She also helped coordinate a student “Circle Talk” on inclusivity, as well as a town hall forum on immigration and DACA in 2017.

Anderson, a sophomore communications studies major, has served as a Norse Violence Prevention Center coordinator, orientation leader, a member of Delta Gamma sorority, an admissions assistant and Feminist Alliance at Northern (FAN) member.

Lopez & Sandford: ‘Elevate Your Voice’

Junior political science major and SGA Academic Affairs Chair Jarrett Lopez announced he would run for SGA president with junior Shelby Sanford on Wednesday.

Notable points of the Lopez-Sanford platform are extending Student Union dining hours, expanding campus health and legal services, ending the A-, mental health days for students, bringing state lawmakers to NKU and creating a legislative liaison position. Their complete platform of ideas can be found at www.lopezsanfordfornku.com.

As SGA senator, Lopez pushed a resolution for an Academic Excellence Committee for students, faculty and staff to create courses and programs. His honorary resolution celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Office of LGBTQ Programs and Services also passed.

Currently, Lopez is lead ambassador for LGBTQ Programs and Services, communications vice president and sound mind coordinator for Sigma Phi Epsilon and an ambassador for the Institute of Student Research and Creative Activity.

Lopez selected public relations major Sanford for his running mate. Sanford, who served as an SGA justice and senator, notably helped write and pass a menstrual product resolution.

Sanford is currently a resident assistant, Kappa Delta Sorority member and holds a position at Biggby Coffee. Sanford has plans to attend NKU Chase College of Law after completing her undergraduate degree.

About SGA’s top jobs

The student body president reviews and approves SGA legislation, serves on the NKU Board of Regents, can enter into agreements with other campus organizations and presides over SGA meetings.

The student body vice president serves as SGA’s representative for Faculty Senate and Staff Congress, upholds executive duties in the president’s absence and coordinates the SGA retreat and banquet.

Chief Justice Travis Roy is serving as the 2019 spring elections commissioner. The rest of the executive board positions and senate will also be on the spring ballot.