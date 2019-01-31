Pipe bursts in SOTA ceiling

A pipe burst on the first floor of NKU’s Fine Arts Building Thursday afternoon.

A sprinkler line near Greaves Concert Hall broke at about 3:30 p.m., knocking down ceiling tiles and covering the ground in about an inch of water.

Classes were moved because of the burst but were students were cleared to move back into the building by 3:40 p.m., per an NKU SOTA tweet.

The sprinkler line should be repaired in a few hours, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Management Jeff Baker.

It is not known at this time what caused the pipe to burst.

WELCOME TO NKU SCHOOL OF THE ARTS pic.twitter.com/mjGidW28Jf — BETHBABY (@bhadbethie) January 31, 2019

As of 3:40pm, we have been given the all-clear to re-enter the building and resume classes as normal. https://t.co/0l9DASYvkd — NKU School of the Arts (@NKUSOTA) January 31, 2019

Gallery | 5 Photos Kate Fulmer A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.