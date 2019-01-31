The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Pipe bursts in SOTA ceiling

A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.

A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.

Kate Fulmer

A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.

Kate Fulmer

Kate Fulmer

A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.

Pipe bursts in SOTA ceiling

Josh Kelly, Arts & Life Editor

January 31, 2019

A pipe burst on the first floor of NKU’s Fine Arts Building Thursday afternoon.

A sprinkler line near Greaves Concert Hall broke at about 3:30 p.m., knocking down ceiling tiles and covering the ground in about an inch of water.

Classes were moved because of the burst but were students were cleared to move back into the building by 3:40 p.m., per an NKU SOTA tweet.

The sprinkler line should be repaired in a few hours, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Management Jeff Baker.

It is not known at this time what caused the pipe to burst.

Kate Fulmer
A pipe burst from the ceiling outside Greaves Concert Hall in NKU's Fine Arts building, Jan. 31, 2019.
