GALLERY: Ancient mummy analyzed at Health Innovation Center

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s child mummy, believed to be almost 2,000 years old, visited NKU’s Health Innovation Center to be scanned and analyzed Thursday.

Researchers and NKU technicians used a CT scanner and x-ray imaging to see inside the sarcophagus, which holds the mummified remains of a Egyptian boy about 3-5 years old.

The mummy, “Umi,” was last scanned in 2009. NKU interdisciplinary students are joining forces to develop a replica of the body and its artifacts.