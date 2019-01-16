Police: Suspect at large after sexual assault in University Center

NKU Police are looking for a suspect in a reported sexual assault that occurred Wednesday in the University Center.

A person told police that a 5’11” heavyset White male touched them inappropriately at around 1 p.m. in UC.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim.

The assault, which was classified as fondling, was reported on Wednesday afternoon. NKU sent a timely warning to students and employees in the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect should contact University Police (859) 572-5500.

Read the full message from University Police below:

University Police received a report of a sexual assault which occurred in University Center on 1/16/2019. The victim states they were touched inappropriately by the suspect. The suspect is known to the victim. The incident is being investigated by University Police.

Community members are encouraged to be vigilant in observing for suspicious activity and to report such activity to University Police immediately. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 859-572-5500.

Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider (Note: the following information is general in nature and does not relate to any specific incident):

Make sure you have consent. Always seek verbal, sober, and clear consent before a sexual act. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say “no.”

If you’re not sure that you’re getting a clear, enthusiastic “yes” from your partner, it is your responsibility to ask.

Studies show the first several weeks of a new semester are a “Red Zone” during which the risk of sexual assault is increased on college campuses.

You cannot assume that you have consent because someone is not physically resisting or verbally refusing sexual contact.

Practice being assertive about your boundaries.

Unreasonably pressuring or coercing someone into engaging in sexual activity is sexual assault.

If you are ever in a situation on campus where you are unsure or scared, call University Police immediately at 859- 572-7777 or 9-1-1.

Bystanders can often prevent sexual assaults by safely intervening; the level of intervention must be specific to the bystander’s skill, experience, and safety. If you think someone is at risk for sexual assault, get involved by checking in and getting help if needed.

If someone you know is a victim of sexual assault: Listen, support, and suggest options.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, tell someone – there are resources available to help you. Please visit http://nvp.nku.edu/support.html for more information.