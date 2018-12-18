Local CEO to head Business College as interim dean

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the founding CEO of Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati, has been brought on as interim dean of the Haile/US Bank College of Business.

Reeder Kleymeyer said she is passionate about retaining young business talent in the Northern Kentucky region.

“Haile/US Bank College of Business has a lot of great things happening, from its student-focused centers to its growing online program,” Reeder Kleymeyer said in a news release. “The college is evolving to meet students where they are and give them real-world experience before graduating. This is the type of opportunity I hoped for when I stepped down from REDI a few months ago, and I’m looking forward to partnering with faculty and the business community to prepare students and connect them with job opportunities.”

Reeder Kleymeyer is taking the reins from Dr. Greg Martin, who started as interim dean in January 2018. Martin took over for Dr. Rebecca Porterfield, who served as dean from 2014 to 2017.

Provost Sue Ott Rowlands believes that a strong leader is needed during this time of transition as momentum builds behind programs like centers for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Economic Education and Economic Analysis and Development.

Though the search is still on for a new dean for the college, NKU President Dr. Ashish Vaidya believes Reeder Kleymeyer is well-qualified.

“Johnna’s experience in economic development and regional collaboration to attract and retain companies aligns well with NKU’s mission of leveraging partnerships to connect the talents within the College of Business with the needs of the region,” Vaidya said. “We are thrilled to have Johnna lead the Haile/US Bank College of Business during this time of transition.”

Reeder Kleymeyer stepped down from REDI in September. The group played a major role in bringing Southwest Airlines to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Since 2014, REDI brought over 25,000 new jobs and $1 billion in new capital investment to the region.

She will assume the role on Jan. 14, 2019.