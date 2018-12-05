Raising Cane’s opens on US 27

Raising Cane’s opened their new location in Cold Spring on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken restaurant is located right outside of campus on Alexandria Pike and sits behind the Arby’s across from East Village.

Raising Cane’s is a restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers, which they refer to as their “one love.” They’re also known for their special chicken sauce, lemonade and Texas toast.

Michael Williams, regional marketing advisor for Raising Cane’s Ohio, talked about how “excited” they are to open the restaurant and why they chose Cold Spring.

“We think Cold Spring was really underserved. We only had one other Northern Kentucky location over in Florence and we knew people liked the product and it was a good opportunity, a good location and a good site,” Williams said. “We know we’ve got a big student population that loves our product and when you can build it right next door to the campus, we took advantage of the opportunity.”

Williams also detailed their dedication to the Northern Kentucky community. This new location has already, on its first day of service, raised $1,000 for Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, which is a charity that works to end homelessness. He talked about the store’s unique decor, which calls back to Northern Kentucky school sports teams.