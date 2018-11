What’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

Sticking around campus for Thanksgiving? Or do you want to get a leg up on holiday shopping? Here are the stores and restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day, in alphabetical order:

Restaurants

Applebee’s: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Highland Heights)

Bob Evans: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Cold Spring)

City Barbeque: pre-order pickup only 9 – 11:30 a.m. (Highland Heights)

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Cold Spring)

Domino’s: 4 – 11 p.m. (Newport)

Frisch’s Big Boy: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Highland Heights, Cold Spring)

Gold Star Chili: 10 a.m. – midnight (Newport)

IHOP: 24 hrs (Newport)

Jimmy John’s: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Highland Heights)

Paradise Cafe: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Cold Spring)

Ruby Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Cold Spring)

Starbucks: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Newport Grand Avenue) Closed on campus.

Subway: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Highland Heights)

Waffle House: 24 hrs (Wilder)

White Castle: 24 hrs (Newport)

Shopping

Ace Hardware: Closed Thursday. Opens 8 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Barnes & Noble: Closed Thursday. Opens 8 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Best Buy: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m Thursday. Opens 8 a.m. Friday (Florence)

Crestview Hills Town Center: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. Friday (varies by store)

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday. Open 6 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Florence Mall: 6 – 11 p.m. Thursday. Open 8 a.m. Friday

Gamestop: 3 – 10 p.m. Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Newport, Alexandria)

Home Depot: Closed Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Cold Spring)

Kenwood Mall: 6 – 11 p.m. Thursday. Open 6 a.m. Friday

Kohl’s: 5 p.m. – midnight Thursday. Open 24 hrs Friday (Cold Spring)

Michael’s: 6 p.m. – midnight Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Newport)

NKU Bookstore: Closed Thursday and Friday

PetSmart: Closed Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Staples: Closed Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Cold Spring)

Target: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Newport) (Florence)

TJ Maxx: Closed Thursday. Open 7 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Ulta Beauty: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday. Open 6 a.m. Friday (Newport)

Grocery/Pharmacy

Bluegrass Liquor: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Highland Heights)

Fresh Thyme: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Newport)

Kroger: Midnight – 5 p.m. (East Village, Cold Spring)

Kroger Marketplace: Midnight – 5 p.m. (Newport)

Meijer: 24 hrs (Cold Spring)

Target: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Newport) (Florence)

Walgreens: 24 hrs (Newport)

Walmart: 24 hrs (Alexandria and Edgewood)

Theaters

AMC: Open 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Newport)

Regal Cinemas: Open 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Wilder)

Gas Stations

Kroger Gas: 24 hrs (Newport)

Shell: 24 hrs (Cold Spring)

What’s closed?

Aldi

Arby’s

Au Bon Pain

Barleycorn’s

BB&T

Billie’s Skyline Tavern

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Dewey’s Pizza

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Fifth Third Bank

Firehouse Subs

Flipdaddy’s Burgers and Beer

Jet’s Pizza

KFC

Hidden Dragon Asian Fusion

LaRosa’s Pizza

Long John Silver’s

Longhorn Steakhouse

McDonald’s

New China Buffet

Nittha Siam Kitchen

Noodles & Company

O’Charley’s

Panera Bread

Papa John’s

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Pepper Pod

PitaPit

Pizza Hut

PNC Bank

Popeye’s

Rancho Grande

Skyline Chili

Smashburger

Snappy Tomato Pizza

Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Taco Bell

Topper’s Pizza

United Bank of Northern Kentucky

US Bank

Wendy’s

Got a suggestion? Send it to northerneredits@gmail.com.