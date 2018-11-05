The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Student dies in campus residence hall

Sam Rosenstiel, Editor-in-Chief

November 5, 2018

An NKU student died on campus Friday night, university officials and the county coroner confirmed.

Christian Dichoso, 21, was found inside Woodcrest Apartments in Boothe Residential Village when a roommate alerted University Police, Campbell County Coroner Dr. Mark Schweitzer said Monday.

Dichoso was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and a former justice for NKU Student Government Association. He previously interned with University Police and was a member of Xavier University’s ROTC chapter through NKU’s detachment. He was a senior studying criminal justice.

News of Dichoso’s death received a large response on social media Saturday morning. Many NKU students shared resources to help people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, and more shared kind words of support.

A vigil for Dichoso will be held Tuesday in the Student Union Ballroom from 5-7 p.m.

Members of Student Affairs will work with fraternity members, residence hall students and others impacted Dichoso’s death, NKU President Dr. Ashish Vaidya announced in a Monday email to students.

“Please know that you are never alone – it is okay to reach out and ask for the help and support you need,” Vaidya wrote.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there are resources available near you:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) 

Crisis Textline: Text CONNECT to 74174

Health Counseling and Student Wellness Crisis Line: (859) 572-7777

University Police: Call 911 or (859) 572-7777

National Alliance on Mental Illness Kentucky Crisis Line: (800) 950-NAMI (6264)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Click here to learn more about signs of suicidal behavior.

