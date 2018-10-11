The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Last chance to pay parking tix with peanut butter

Josh Kelly, Arts & Life Editor

October 11, 2018

Courtesy of Wikimedia

Crunchy, creamy and even Skippy peanut butter are being accepted in place of your parking tickets and citations.

Five 28-oz or nine 16-oz jars of peanut butter pays off one $40 citation. Customers can redeem up to three citations.

All donations must be made at Parking Services before Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The proceeds go to FUEL NKU.FUEL NKU is an on campus food pantry that serves NKU students. The pantry provides free nonperishable food items and toiletries to NKU students who show a valid AllCard.

FUEL NKU is located in University Center room 142 and they are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

