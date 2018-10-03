The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

GALLERY: Wil Schroder, Rachel Roberts debate at NKU Student Union

Northerner Staff

October 3, 2018

State Senator Wil Schroder and Rachel Roberts debated issues affecting everyday Kentuckians to an audience of over 300 packed into NKU’s Student Union Ballroom Tuesday night.

Nearly 7,000 people also tuned in on Facebook Live to watch Schroder and Roberts spar on pension, higher education, medical marijuana, the Brent Spence Bridge, tax hikes, sports betting and more.

Schroder and Roberts are running for the 24th Senate District seat, which includes Campbell, Bracken and Pendleton counties. The debate was hosted by NKU Student Government Association and streamed live by The Northerner. Former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Pat Crowley moderated with Northerner Editor-in-Chief Sam Rosenstiel, and SGA Vice President and debate organizer Matt Frey acted as master of ceremonies.

Watch Tuesday’s full debate at facebook.com/northernermedia.

Slideshow • 11 Photos
Colin Johnson
Candidates Sen. Wil Schroder and Rachel Roberts and moderators Sam Rosenstiel and Pat Crowley in the SU Ballroom Oct. 2, 2018.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Featured Story

With OT victory over Detroit Mercy, women’s soccer 7-3-1
With OT victory over Detroit Mercy, women’s soccer 7-3-1
Campus Safety: How NKU police, officials prepare for the unthinkable
Campus Safety: How NKU police, officials prepare for the unthinkable
‘Marisol’ wows with the weird and wonderful
‘Marisol’ wows with the weird and wonderful
Opinion: Don’t get mad, get to the polls
Opinion: Don’t get mad, get to the polls
Election 2018: State senate debate in SU Ballroom Oct. 2
Election 2018: State senate debate in SU Ballroom Oct. 2

Other stories filed under Kentucky News

Election 2018: State senate debate in SU Ballroom Oct. 2
Election 2018: State senate debate in SU Ballroom Oct. 2
What you missed at SGA Sept. 17
What you missed at SGA Sept. 17
McConnell praises NKY court pick at NKU ceremony
McConnell praises NKY court pick at NKU ceremony
Pension freeze stalls cuts, buys NKU time
Pension freeze stalls cuts, buys NKU time
‘NKU, what are we going to do?’: Students, professors, staff rally against state cuts, pension hikes
‘NKU, what are we going to do?’: Students, professors, staff rally against state cuts, pension hikes

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in