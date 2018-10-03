GALLERY: Wil Schroder, Rachel Roberts debate at NKU Student Union

State Senator Wil Schroder and Rachel Roberts debated issues affecting everyday Kentuckians to an audience of over 300 packed into NKU’s Student Union Ballroom Tuesday night.

Nearly 7,000 people also tuned in on Facebook Live to watch Schroder and Roberts spar on pension, higher education, medical marijuana, the Brent Spence Bridge, tax hikes, sports betting and more.

Schroder and Roberts are running for the 24th Senate District seat, which includes Campbell, Bracken and Pendleton counties. The debate was hosted by NKU Student Government Association and streamed live by The Northerner. Former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Pat Crowley moderated with Northerner Editor-in-Chief Sam Rosenstiel, and SGA Vice President and debate organizer Matt Frey acted as master of ceremonies.

