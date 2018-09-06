Honors College launches in Founders Hall

The second floor of Founders Hall is home to NKU’s newest college: the Honors College. Once serving to bridge the gap between disciplines and creating advanced curriculum for both students and faculty, it has been deemed an important component in NKU’s future successes.

“This is not a boutique program that sits on the edge of the campus and that no one pays attention to,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “It is very much an inclusive community where students, faculty, the campus and the external community come together. This is a way for the Honors College to perhaps be the engine of creativity and innovation for NKU.”

Vaidya implored students to join James Buss, the first dean of the Honors College, in helping create something that suits students in the 21st century.

“I think it can be meaningful, not just for students, but for the entire community. This is an exciting time and I am very glad we could launch this,” Vaidya said before bringing to stage Student Government Association President Hannah Edelen.

Once the speaking portion finished, Buss invited everyone to join them on a tour of the new Honors College. At that, student representatives ran off to their rooms. Some folks went for free food, others meandered the hallways to get a sneak peek of the new college.

Modest rooms with lime green accents and desks on wheels were on display, a change from the browns and blues of NKU’s other buildings. Students attending class will have a plethora of options when it comes to unique study spaces – from the forum and its bright yellow ottomans to the intricate wood benches featured in the atrium.

“Honors is something truly special here at NKU that we have the opportunity to be a part of. The faculty are dedicated to student growth, intellectual development and above all else ensuring what you’re doing in the classroom matters,” Edelen said.