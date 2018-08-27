BREAKING: Police report sexual assault in Kentucky Hall

University Police released a timely warning Monday stating a sexual assault occurred in Kentucky Hall in the Boothe Residential Village on Aug. 22.

According to the release, the victim reported they met the alleged assailant using a dating app. The suspect is male and is not a student. No further details were provided to police.

Read the full NKU Police statement below:

On 8/27/2018 University Police received an anonymous report that a sexual assault occurred at Kentucky Hall on 8/22/2018. The report indicates the suspect and victim met using a dating app and that the suspect is not a student. No further details have been provided to University Police.

Community members are encouraged to be vigilant in observing for suspicious activity and to report such activity to University Police immediately. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 859-572-5500.

Sexual assault is never the fault of the victim. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider (Note: the following information is general in nature and does not relate to any specific incident):

· Make sure you have consent. Always seek verbal, sober, and clear consent before a sexual act. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say “no.”

· If you’re not sure that you’re getting a clear, enthusiastic “yes” from your partner, it is your responsibility to ask.

· Studies show the first several weeks of a new semester are a “Red Zone” during which the risk of sexual assault is increased on college campuses.

· You cannot assume that you have consent because someone is not physically resisting or verbally refusing sexual contact.

· Practice being assertive about your boundaries.

· Unreasonably pressuring or coercing someone into engaging in sexual activity is sexual assault.

· If you are ever in a situation on campus where you are unsure or scared, call University Police immediately at 859- 572-7777 or 9-1-1.

· Bystanders can often prevent sexual assaults by safely intervening; the level of intervention must be specific to the bystander’s skill, experience, and safety. If you think someone is at risk for sexual assault, get involved by checking in and getting help if needed.

· If someone you know is a victim of sexual assault: Listen, support, and suggest options.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, tell someone – there are resources available to help you. Please visit http://nvp.nku.edu/support.html for more information.