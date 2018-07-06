The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Chase professor a Supreme Court contender

Josh Goad, Asst. News Editor

July 6, 2018

Salmon+P.+Chase+College+of+Law+at+Northern+Kentucky+University.
Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

File

File

Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

A Chase professor could soon serve on the Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump reportedly sat down with four federal appeals court judges earlier this week. Among them was Circuit Judge Amul Thapar, who has served as an adjunct professor at Chase College of Law for roughly ten years.

If nominated, Thapar would be the first Indian-American Supreme Court justice.

In 2017, Trump appointed Thapar to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. An appeals court rules over challenges to district courts within their circuit and appeals of decisions of federal agencies.

According to Co-Acting Dean Michael Whiteman, Thapar teaches a Supreme Court seminar class each spring. With the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals located in downtown Cincinnati, he is able to teach his students in his chambers for this unique but rigorous course.

“The students who have interacted with him have nothing but praise for him. They think he’s an amazing professor,” Whiteman said. “Those that have been mentored by him say he has the utmost professionalism, and they aspire to be like him in their careers.”

Thapar also served as commencement speaker for the Chase College of Law graduation ceremony in May. Whiteman believes Thapar has been instrumental in getting prominent guest speakers for Chase as well.

“He’s incredibly intelligent, a very good personality, very collegial—he would be an excellent Supreme Court justice,” Whiteman said.

Trump will announce his pick for the Supreme Court seat Monday. Any nominee to replace Kennedy, who will step down July 31, needs Senate approval before joining the bench.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Featured Story

The ‘semi-accidental’ leader: St. Amand bids NKU farewell
The ‘semi-accidental’ leader: St. Amand bids NKU farewell
Brannen to lead Norse through 2022
Brannen to lead Norse through 2022
Childcare: UC center steps in to save NKU daycare
Childcare: UC center steps in to save NKU daycare
GALLERY: The biggest acts and best munchies at Bunbury 2018
GALLERY: The biggest acts and best munchies at Bunbury 2018
Weekend planetarium shows smash attendance records
Weekend planetarium shows smash attendance records

Other stories filed under National News

WATCH: The Debate on Gun Safety Reaches NKU
WATCH: The Debate on Gun Safety Reaches NKU
‘NKU, what are we going to do?’: Students, professors, staff rally against state cuts, pension hikes
‘NKU, what are we going to do?’: Students, professors, staff rally against state cuts, pension hikes
Why the Second Amendment stuck around
Why the Second Amendment stuck around
Immigration town hall gives community forum on national issue
Immigration town hall gives community forum on national issue
SGA to host immigration town hall, vote on DACA resolution
SGA to host immigration town hall, vote on DACA resolution

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in