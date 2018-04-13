The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

WATCH: NKU Rally for Higher Education

Katherine Vieth, Emma Wilson, and Jennifer McMahon

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

April 13, 2018
Students gathered alongside faculty and staff to rally for their education. With the proposed pension increases and budget cuts, harsh changes are looming on the horizon. NKU is lobbying for the state to push back against Governor Bevin to keep education affordable and save the jobs of many NKU faculty.

