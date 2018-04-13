WATCH: NKU Rally for Higher Education
Katherine Vieth, Emma Wilson, and Jennifer McMahon
April 13, 2018
Filed under Campus Events, Featured Story, News, Video
Students gathered alongside faculty and staff to rally for their education. With the proposed pension increases and budget cuts, harsh changes are looming on the horizon. NKU is lobbying for the state to push back against Governor Bevin to keep education affordable and save the jobs of many NKU faculty.