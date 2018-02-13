13-year-old driver collides with police cruiser at NKU entrance

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel of a car that collided with a police cruiser on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the juvenile lead them on a pursuit that ended when the juvenile lost control of the vehicle and struck a Campbell County Police patrol vehicle at the intersection of Nunn Drive and University Drive.

The juvenile suspect and the officer were transported to St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Cold Spring Police are handling the arrest of the juvenile and University Police are handling the collision report. Highland Heights Police were also involved in the pursuit.

The intersection is now open.

This story will be updated.