Two burglaries reported in Regents Hall

Campus police are currently investigating two burglaries alleged to have taken place in Regents Hall this month, according to a timely warning sent to students and faculty today.

The pair of burglaries were reported Jan. 8 and Jan. 30, respectively. The suspect(s) allegedly forced entry into an occupied storage room, taking several objects including sports drinks and NKU-branded jackets.

Though there is no available description of the suspect(s), the incidents reportedly took place between Jan 6. at 12:00 p.m. and Jan. 8 at 10:00 a.m.; and between Jan 26. at 4:00 p.m. and Jan 30 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact University Police at 859-572-5500.

A statement released by NKU’s Clery Compliance Coordinator asked the campus community to consider the following precautions:

” Assess your office for vulnerabilities. Report any issues to your building manager. Lock all windows and doors while away. Never prop open exterior doors or interior doors. Don’t allow strangers to “piggy-back” through secure entrances to residence halls or any campus buildings. Make sure that all lights, door locks, and window locks are in proper working order. Maintain a thorough record of your valuables, to include: photographs, serial numbers, makes and models, etc. Be alert for suspicious persons or activities. Report suspicious people or circumstances to University Police. Do not unlock or open your door without verifying that the individual seeking entrance does not pose a threat. Trust your instincts; if you sense danger, immediately contact University Police.”