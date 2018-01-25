NKU nationally ranked for online graduate nursing program

U.S. News and World Report ranked NKU’s online graduate nursing program the 28th Best Online Master’s in Nursing Program in the nation.

NKU’s Master in Science of Nursing program tied for the spot with both East Tennessee State University and University of Southern Indiana, with an overall score of 85 percent.

In a university press release Tuesday, Dr. Dale Stephenson, dean of the College of Health Professions said it’s an honor to be nationally recognized for having one if the top online nursing programs.

“Our goal is to meet our graduate students where they are by providing the programs online,” Stephenson said.

NKU’s online nursing program was showcased for its strong relationship between students and professors, and for its accessibility to students by recorded and archived graduate-level courses.

According to the release, the rankings were determined based on the abilities of each program in student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation, admissions selectivity and student services and technology.

U.S. News and World Report is an online publication that focuses on providing “news and information that improves the quality of life of its readers by focusing on health, personal finance, education, travel, cars, news and opinion,” according to their website. U.S. News also provides rankings on colleges and graduate schools to health plans and diets.