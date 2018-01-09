First Dean of Honors College named

NKU named Dr. James Buss the founding Dean of the Honor's College on Jan. 9. Buss will succeed Interim Director Belle Zembrodt on July 1.

NKU named Dr. James Buss the founding Dean of the Honor's College on Jan. 9. Buss will succeed Interim Director Belle Zembrodt on July 1.

NKU named Dr. James Buss as the founding Dean of the Honors College on Tuesday.

Buss currently serves as Dean of the Honors College at Salisbury University in Maryland. Prior, Buss served as chairperson of the Department of History and director of the University Honors Program at Oklahoma City University.

Buss also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Collegiate Honors Council, as well as serving on their Assessment and Evaluations Committee and Advocacy Committee.

“We are very pleased to welcome James as the founding dean of our Honors College,” NKU Provost Sue Ott Rowlands said. “He has helped Salisbury University in establishing its Honors College, and that experience will help our new Honors College grow and thrive.”

NKU’s Honors College offers advanced courses taught by professors from a wide range of university departments, and was recently awarded first place for “Innovations in Honors Program” at the NCHC national conference. Buss will succeed current Honors Interim director Belle Zembrodt.

In a press release, Buss said he is thrilled to lead NKU’s Honors College because its curriculum focuses on the needs of high-achieving incoming students.

“Nationwide, there is an immediate need for programs to adapt to the changing needs of incoming, high-achieving students who often have 30 or more college credit hours,” Buss said. “The new curriculum provides students with the space to progress through the Association of American Colleges and Universities learning outcomes.”

Buss will assume his new role on July 1.