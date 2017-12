The Northerner has been busy and our data shows it.

In 2017, The Northerner’s articles and videos were viewed almost 600,000 times and were shared over 50,000 times. That’s double last year’s web traffic; in fact, it’s a new record!

To celebrate, revisit our ten most viewed stories of the year:

Slideshow • 10 Photos After defeating the Milwaukee Panthers 59-53 in the Horizon League championship, men's basketball was March Madness-bound in the team's first year in Division I. Norse up, indeed.

Be sure to view our full 2017 recap here.

We’ll see you in 2018!