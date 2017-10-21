Presidential Update: Board meets to discuss selection process

The NKU Board of Regents, after receiving a list of recommended candidates from the NKU Presidential Search and Selection Committee this week, held a special meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the next steps for the presidential search.

The process for selection has been largely confidential thus far, the update in an email said, including the meeting which was an executive session.

According to the email, Isaacson Miller, the search consultant for the committee and board, said that almost 90% of searches are conducted in confidence. The confidentiality, Boehne said in the email, is due to the fact that “most candidates for a president’s role are unwilling to publicly disclose their interest.”

“In order for us to have access to this pool of strong talent and experience, we have honored their requests for confidentiality,” Boehne said in the email. “It’s likely, based on the candidates we’re working with today, that this level of confidentiality will continue until the board makes its final decision.”

What the committee and board have disclosed, the update said, is that the list of prospective presidents is short and contains talented individuals who are highly recommended by their employers.

The committee, comprised of 19 members, includes 11 campus community members and three board members and “has skillfully and passionately represented the broad interests of those who call our campus home on a daily basis,” according to Boehne in the email.

“We owe them a huge thanks,” Boehne said.

If you have any questions or concerns about the presidential selection process, you can contact the committee at presidentialsearch@nku.edu or Boehne personally at regents@nku.edu.

Boehne said that while they are making good progress, there is still work to do. For now, there is more to come as the process continues, and he thanks the committee for all its work in search for a president thus far.