BREAKING: First-degree rape reported to campus police

A sexual assault classified as first-degree rape was reported to campus police today.

According to an email sent by the Northern Kentucky University Police Department to the student body, the incident reportedly took place in Woodcrest Apartments between the evening of Oct. 14 and the early morning of Oct. 15. The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair, 5’11” and 160 lbs., allegedly incapacitated his victim using marijuana laced with an unknown substance.

Both the suspect and the victim are students currently attending NKU, and were previously acquaintances.

Campus police encourage students and faculty to show vigilance in observing suspicious activity. Anyone with information regarding the assault can contact campus police at 859.572.5500.

The email added that “sexual assault is never the fault of the victim,” and that everyone should make sure they have “verbal, sober and clear consent before a sexual act.”

Over the past month, two rapes have been reported on campus according to the NKU police department’s crime log.

On Sept. 28, a student reported that they were sexually assaulted in University Suites on Jan. 15. The incident is being classified as a first-degree rape and a first-degree sodomy.

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, here are some resources. On campus, you can visit nvp.nku.edu/support.html. Office hours for the Norse Violence Prevention Center are 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Victims can also call 800.656.4673 to be connected with a trained staff member of RAINN’s Sexual Assault Hotline. The Women’s Crisis Center, located in Covington, Kentucky, can be reached 24/7 at 800.928.6708. This is an ongoing story.