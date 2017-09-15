Health Innovation Center projected to open in Spring 2018

Students should be able to experience the technologically-advanced Health Innovation Center around February-March of 2018, as scheduled. Mark Jones, senior project manager and associate director, hopes the building will increase enrollment to campus.

“No one will have anything like this around us for several years,” Jones said.

The building, which is adjacent to Griffin Hall, will give faculty a better space to teach in, according to Jones.

“The benefit comes right back to the students,” Jones said, “There’s a lot of exciting things, and it will be state of the art. No one will have anything like this.”

There are rooms dedicated for ICU, ER, Trauma, OR and labor-delivery simulation where students will be able to gain knowledge through hands-on practice. Jones said the HIC gives them the opportunity to increase the number of programs in the College of Health Professions.

“We will have a fully-functional OR. It’s the same size as one you would find in a hospital,” Jones said.

Along with new medical technology, there will be architectural advancements as well.

The HIC will include more “dramatic spaces.” With HIC, Jones noted that it will bring another multi-story space to NKU’s campus.

“Obviously we don’t have a 5-story high atrium anywhere on campus. This area will probably compete–to a certain degree–with Informatics,” Jones said.

The rooms will be large with glass walls and views that will allow not only those within to have a unique perspective of campus, but also for others outside the building to peer inside, according to Jones.

Jones said, “There’s several things that they’ve identified that improve the outcome of any patient, well, those things–you know–cross over to education.”

There will be floor-to-ceiling glass in the debrief rooms that will allow for views of the west quad of campus, including the student union.

“There’s a research lab on the second floor that also has a large window looking into it. It’s a faculty research space. You know, we don’t typically get to see what they’re doing in there,” Jones said, “The whole idea is that the building becomes interactive.”

Jones said that the building will help combine medical technology with architecture that enhances the experience. He hopes these additions will give the faculty and students a better ability to retain the information they’re learning or teaching.

“You have a positive distraction. You can look out the window. You have natural light coming in, a great view and nice, clean rooms,” Jones said.

The HIC is an addition to Founders Hall, which was once the oldest building on campus. Director of Campus Planning, Mary Paula Schuh, said that the names would be staying the same.

“Some people have been confused about that. The Founders Hall name is staying on Founders Hall, and then the Health Innovation Center–the new square footage–will be called Health Innovation Center,” Schuh said.

“The finishes from one to the other are not different. Moving through the building, it’s going to appear that it’s all the same building,” Jones said, “The one difference is, there’s a large five-story high atrium that’s in the middle of the building.”

Schuh said the 21 classrooms are combined between the two buildings.

“You’ll be able to walk from the Health Innovation Center into Founders Hall, and then back into the Health Innovation Center again. The buildings are interconnected,” Schuh said.

Jones also said that they will never forget Founders.

“That wall, old Founders, is there. It forms one of three walls that defines that atrium, and so it’s kinda paying homage back to Founders Hall. Founders Hall, you’ll never forget that it’s there, but walking through the building should feel as if it’s all one space,” said Jones.

Jones said he wants students to use this connection as a cut-through in the winter.

“We’re hoping, actually, that people will use it as a cut-through,” Jones said, “You know, how when it gets cold people, instead of walking around outside, will jump into the building.”

Schuh said that the interior of Founders has been completely demolished and replaced with all new walls, ceilings and rooms.

Schuh said the Health Innovation Center will have various labs, such as Biopsychology and Neuroscience. There will be student project rooms, computer labs, over 150 staff/faculty offices, an outdoor terrace, a cafe, Au Bon Pain, and many other amenities in the building as well.

“There are specialized labs for the College of Healthcare Professions. There is an area that is called the Standardized Patient Suite, where students can practice healthcare delivery in an exam-room type setting,” Schuh said.

Schuh said she hopes the building will bring energy and innovation to campus, just like the excitement brought by Griffin Hall.

“It has the potential to leverage a tremendous amount of entrepreneurial and technological innovations,” Schuh said.

Freshman Radiology major Laura Meer said she’s heard about the new technology in the building and hopes it will bring advancements, stating that most schools won’t have such technological innovation. She said that she’s excited for the Health Innovation Center, and is looking forward to the new technology.

“I think it will benefit us by giving us the experience that we wouldn’t have with the old building. It will give us more hands-on practice before we go into the field,” Meer said.

Jones has talked to students about the HIC building and has given tours where he says students become “enthusiastic.” Jones said the building creates a sense of excitement.

“My perspective as a design professional is a little different than a younger person using the building. Some of the students that I’ve interacted with seem to have generalized excitement. They’re curious about it,” Jones said.

Jones described the building as a living thing.

“I mean, if you’re walking into it and you see how the stairs kind of run-down one side of the atrium, and you’ve got these balconies that run-around two sides. People are moving around all the time,” Jones said.

“I can’t wait ‘till it’s fully occupied so I can stand there between class change and just watch people moving through the building,” Jones said, “It’s like a living machine.”