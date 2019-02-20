Help us pick the Best of Northern Kentucky

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
We want your help to pick the best restaurants, bars, venues and more this side of the river

Northerner Staff

February 20, 2019

What are the best things in Northern Kentucky? We need your help to find out.

For the first time, we’re choosing the area’s best bars, restaurants, businesses, hangout spots and more around campus and everywhere else on this side of the river.

Take the survey to help us decide what we should rank, and see your choices in print next month! Submissions close March 1 at midnight.

