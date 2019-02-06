Paving the future, reflecting on the past

Since the creation of Black History Month in 1976, America comes together every February to celebrate the accomplishments of its Black citizens.

Each year, historians always give a platform to Black icons like Muhammed Ali and Rosa Parks, whose stories are often told and retold.

For this issue, The Northerner wanted to give the students, staff and faculty that same platform and showcase the modern-day trailblazers that impact our current campus.

As February approached, we knew we wanted to do a special issue for Black History Month.

But we also knew that we didn’t just want to tell the stories; instead, we gave them the opportunity to tell their own stories.

Kamryn Spence, sophomore, designed the featured image and devoted many hours in the newsroom to share her talent with us.

First-years Raven McNeal and Micah Petway from Poetic Justice lent their voices to overcome stereotypes that are often associated with being Black. Senior India Hackle discusses her relationship with race and her experience with “The Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories Project.”

News Editor Natalie Hamren breaks down the history of Black History Month, with visuals by Managing Editor Nicole Browning and Arts & Life Editor Josh Kelly.

Kelly also showcases Lavette Patterson, a dancer whose childhood ballet classes shaped her views on race. Reporter Noël Waltz writes about the journey that poet Onyinye Uwolloh took to reach NKU, where she discovered Nigerian parallels in English literature.

Assistant Arts and Life Editor Kane Mitten sat down with Carlous Yates, NKU’s newest African American Student Initiatives director, who aims to create a space for the university’s growing minority community.

Contributor Halley Gamble spoke with Dean of Students Arnie Slaughter about his career in higher education. Abdul Kooistra tells Sports Editor Sierra Newton what Black History Month means to him.

The Northerner is proud to highlight the unique talents of NKU’s Black students, faculty and staff.