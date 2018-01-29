Norse Nation: snowfall struggles

Winter is coming. Actually, it’s here; across campus, students face the perils of snowy, cold weather and all the tribulations that come with it. Temperatures are expected to sink back into thirties and twenties this week, with several chances for accumulating snow. Kids, make sure warm up your car in the morning and are equipped with proper winter gear. As a campus newspaper, sometimes we have to act as your parental figure: don’t freeze your ass off. You’re smarter than that. C’mon!