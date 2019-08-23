Ice cream event draws in students and faculty alike

Students flocked to the Student Union Plaza during the afternoon lunch rush on Friday, where a create-your-own ice cream bar was available with an assortment of flavors and toppings.

The Office of Student Engagement, along with the help of Northern Kentucky Leadership Institute, hosted the ice cream social to congratulate students on completing their first week of classes. The event is part of NKU’s annual back-to-school Victorfest celebration.

Freshman biology major Kira Schumacher was seen digging into a scoop of chocolate ice cream drenched in caramel drizzle, chocolate syrup and sprinkles. As someone who grew up and went to high school in the Northern Kentucky area, Schumacher has enjoyed her time at NKU so far.

“I really like the fact that it’s a very small community and it’s right in my backyard, so I have the comfort of home, but also of having new experiences,” Schumacher said.

Bernadette Sears, freshman history major, has been friends with Schumacher since high school. She said the best part about NKU is “the four minute drive to an animal shelter down the road.”

Students weren’t the only ones who showed up to enjoy a sweet treat. Faculty members Karen Young and Marilou Singleton from the Office of Advanced Operations & Annual Giving ventured out of their “dungeon,” as Singleton worded it, to indulge as well.

“They should do this every week. Not every day, I won’t get greedy,” Young said.

Singleton suggested that hot chocolate could be served instead of ice cream during the cooler season.

Young and Singleton, whose office is located in Lucas Administrative Center, found the event thanks to senior, Alpha Tau Omega brother and NKLI member Ryan Heckmuller. Heckmuller’s high energy and boisterous chants travelled all across campus, which caught the attention of many.

“I think we have extra chocolate syrup!”

“Free ice cream right here!”

“We’ve got the ice. We’ve got the cream. And guess what? It’s free!”

“A little birdie told me there was free ice cream over here! I think you should get in line for the ice cream,” Heckmuller told the crowd.

While he loves a good ice cream scoop, the event was about more than just afternoon dessert for Heckmuller, who said he gets his enthusiasm from the opportunity to make other students happy.

“There is no better feeling than seeing smiles on people’s faces,” Heckmuller said. “If I can do that in any way, then I’m going to because everybody just starts smiling and the energy is up. It’s Friday, the weekend’s here.”

There are still Victorfest events scheduled throughout the remainder of the weekend. Those events include the Victorfest Day of Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, the men’s soccer game vs. Tiffin University at 1 p.m. Sunday, Paint Wars at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Science Center lawn and the women’s soccer game vs. Ohio University at 7 p.m. Sunday.