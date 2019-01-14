Winterfest returns to NKU

To celebrate the beginning of the new semester, NKU is holding a weeklong festival for students full of fun events and exciting opportunities.

On Wednesday, head to the Student Union Plaza for the annual winter carnival event, with free ice-skating for all and Norse ear-warmers being handed out by the men’s and women’s basketball team.

Thursday, students can head over to the Student Union Ballroom for a watch party to see the men’s basketball team take on Cleveland State as they enjoy free snacks and enter giveaways. Activities Programing Board is showing “Nobody’s Fool” in the Otto Budig Theatre in the University Center with the opportunity to snag some free popcorn. Students should visit myEngagement for details on other events held throughout the week.

Winterfest is held each year by the Office of Student Engagement at the beginning of the spring semester to welcome students back to school.

“We know it’s not easy to get back into the school routine after the break,” said Dan Nadler, vice president for Student Affairs. “Winterfest is a way to build excitement and get students together. It also shows our new and transfer students how much there is to do around campus, even in January.”

Winterfest concludes on Jan. 21, NKU’s annual day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information on Winterfest, visit the Office of Student Engagement’s Facebook page here.