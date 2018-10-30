The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Rapper Nelly postpones BB&T concert

'Hot in Herre' rapper's show moved to March 15

Northerner Staff

October 30, 2018

Nelly’s NOT in Herre, at least until spring.

The St. Louis rapper has postponed his Nov. 1 show at BB&T Arena due to a scheduling conflict, the venue tweeted Tuesday.

Tickets purchased for Thursday’s show will be honored at the new concert date, March 15, 2019. No exchange is necessary.

For those unable to make Nelly’s new date, refunds are available at point of purchase.

The Grammy-winning rapper is famous for 2002 hits “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma.” His latest single “Freaky With You” has over 4.3 million streams on Spotify. Nelly was set to perform with rapper Juvenile at Thursday’s concert.

