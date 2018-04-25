The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

GALLERY: Activities Programming Board brings petting zoo to campus

Emerson Swoger and Jude Noel

April 25, 2018

If you missed the petting zoo that took over NKU’s Science Center lawn yesterday morning, don’t fret. Northerner photographer Emerson Swoger was able to attend the event, presented by Activities Programming Board with help from Honey Hill farm, and snapped some pictures of the cutest animals on display. You’ll have to wait until next year to pet these furry friends, but browsing this gallery might just be the next best thing.

 

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Emerson Swoger

Llamas on campus. What could be more exciting?

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Arts & Life

WATCH: The MINJAs and their New Image
WATCH: The MINJAs and their New Image
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
WATCH: 2018 NKU Step Show
WATCH: 2018 NKU Step Show
Rachael Denhollander takes back the night
Rachael Denhollander takes back the night
Editor’s Chat: Rick Meyers
Editor’s Chat: Rick Meyers

Other stories filed under Campus Events

WATCH: The MINJAs and their New Image
WATCH: The MINJAs and their New Image
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
WATCH: 2018 NKU Step Show
WATCH: 2018 NKU Step Show
Rachael Denhollander takes back the night
Rachael Denhollander takes back the night
Family Divided: Diane Guerrero speaks on memoir, immigration
Family Divided: Diane Guerrero speaks on memoir, immigration

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in