Other stories filed under Arts & Life
GALLERY: Activities Programming Board brings petting zoo to campus
April 25, 2018
If you missed the petting zoo that took over NKU’s Science Center lawn yesterday morning, don’t fret. Northerner photographer Emerson Swoger was able to attend the event, presented by Activities Programming Board with help from Honey Hill farm, and snapped some pictures of the cutest animals on display. You’ll have to wait until next year to pet these furry friends, but browsing this gallery might just be the next best thing.