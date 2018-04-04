International Student Union dinner rolls out the red carpet

On April 7th, International Student Union (ISU) and ISSS will host their annual International Dinner and Talent Show to represent and engage a rich diversity of NKU students from over 50 countries with domestic students, faculty, and staff.

This year’s theme is the ‘A Night at the Golden Globes’. Throughout the whole event, organizers will showcase international movies, decorating students’ booths and the show accordingly.

The dinner will start at 4:30 p.m. with the World Bazaar, where students from 20 countries will set up their own booths with ethnic food, personalized items, and information about their cultures.

The second part of the event will include a dinner reception with international foods and the Talent Show, where students will sing, dance, and perform other activities.

The ISU’s main goals for the event are to celebrate diversity, bring together an intercultural community, and create a platform for students to express their talents.

ISU president and junior double major Akhtar Kadaroo said that the theme of the event connects the Golden Globe awards to NKU’s signature black and gold color scheme and its diversity.

“It’s one of the biggest international events on campus, which reunites not only international students, but also domestic students,” Kadaroo said. “Our mission statement is to breach the gap between international and domestic students and raise international awareness.”

Intercultural Program Coordinator and event organizer Fatimata Ndiaye said that their main agenda is to celebrate students from different countries at NKU, bringing a blend of foreign and domestic students to the event.t .

“360 people is what we are expecting. It’s going to be a mix of international students, domestic students, faculty, staff, and community members,“ Ndiaye said. “Our goal is to bring together the domestic community with an international community to spend some time together, get to know each other, and learn from each other.”

After the World Bazaar and International Dinner, students from all continents will entertain event attendees with a Talent Show.

Samantha Izurieta, a biology exchange student from Ecuador, grew up in a family that loves dancing. She is planning to perform Ecuadorian folkloric dance during the upcoming Talent Show.

“In Ecuador there are different regions with different folkloric dances. I live in the highland region, which has its own dance,” Izurieta said. “I heard of the International Dinner and Talent Show and I’d like to show all the people who is going to come how awesome an Ecuadorian folkloric dance looks like.”

Izurieta couldn’t hide her excitement and said that she will dance to the folkloric pan flute music. She will wear a self-made replication of the traditional clothing because it was hard to find authentic clothes in US. She also hopes that this event will make an impact on students who have never gone to other places in the world.

“I chose to fake the clothing with table cloths. Sounds funny, but it’s very very close to the actual clothing,” Izurieta said. “This event will be impacting students who have never gone to different countries. They will have an opportunity to watch cultures, foods, and make friends with other countries here at NKU.”

The International Dinner and Talent Show will take place on April 7th at 4.30 p.m. at the Ballroom of Student Union building.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the Office of International Student Services at UC 305 or at the ISU table in the SU. Cash and checks are the only forms of payment.

All additional and important information can be found on the official ISU webpage, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.