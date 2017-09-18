SOTA Wellness Session:Self-Care and You

The School of the Arts will host a wellness session for SOTA majors and minors on Thursday, September 21. The lead speaker will be Staff Clinician, Diana Petta Wallace and the session will focus on self-care skills in the college atmosphere such as mental health, depression, and anxiety.

The session will also connect students with resources in the Wellness Center and explore methods that help attendees handle high-stress environments such as the ins and outs of going to university. If you are not a SOTA major and interested in attending with a friend, you are welcome to come.

The first session will be hosted in Greaves Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Center from 12:30-1:30p.m. There is no admission fee in order to attend the session.

If interested, RSVP to Ashley Coates(coatesa2@nku.edu) or Loveren Geis(vanloverec@nku.edu). Walk-ins are also accepted. If you are not able to attend the first session, there will be a second on Oct.20, at 1 p.m., location to be announced.