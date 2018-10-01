The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

‘Marisol’ wows with the weird and wonderful

Kaitlyn Craig, Contributor

October 1, 2018

The weird and unexpected; Seeing these things together creates something different than the norm whether in movies, books, plays, music, etc. And this upcoming October, NKU’s Theatre and Dance program will be performing the play “Marisol,” which falls under the category of weird and unexpected.

“Marisol” follows the story of a young woman working as a copy editor in Manhattan named Marisol Perez. After barely escaping an attack, her guardian angel visits her and tells her that she can no longer protect Marisol for the angel has been called to lead an angelic campaign throwing the human world into chaos.

NKU School of the Arts
“Marisol” runs Oct. 23-28 in the Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre in NKU’s Fine Arts Center.

According to the summary provided by the NKU website, “‘Marisol’ is a poetry-infused dark fantasia that grapples with a combination of surreal situations, spiritual and social issues, and political consciousness – a fascinating mix of the gritty and the sublime.”

The cast and crew are excited to perform the show. Holden Wiggins, the head stage manager for “Marisol” shared his excitement about the play.

“I think my favorite thing so far is that it’s set in the apocalyptic New York City. It is such an interesting setting for a stage play,” Wiggins said.

This is Wiggins’ first production as head stage manager, which he mentioned is a challenge he is very excited to take on.

“I’m quite honestly just excited to be a part of this production because it is going to be such a weird and unique show! I love how different it is,” Wiggins said.

For the prospective audience members who are wondering why they should come see the show, or what they should expect, Wiggins remarked that the audience should truly expect the unexpected with this show.

“I think they will be shocked by the story that unfolds before them,” Wiggins said. “I think that the audience will begin to examine their own lives and what they believe in regarding all things supernatural. This play puts a lot in perspective for humanity.”

“I want the audience to know that they should come in with an open mind to this show,” Wiggins said. “They should be willing to experience it with no preconceived notions.”

“Marisol” runs Oct. 23-28 in the Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre in NKU’s Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available on NKU’s website.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Arts & Life

Big Fish: Musical makes a splash in Corbett
Big Fish: Musical makes a splash in Corbett
WATCH: NKU 50th Film Fest Kicks Off
WATCH: NKU 50th Film Fest Kicks Off
WATCH: Take a Tour of the New Health Innovation Center
WATCH: Take a Tour of the New Health Innovation Center
WATCH: Explore NKU’s Unique Learning Spaces
WATCH: Explore NKU’s Unique Learning Spaces
Can you believe? ‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown coming to NKU
Can you believe? ‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown coming to NKU

Other stories filed under Campus Arts

Big Fish: Musical makes a splash in Corbett
Big Fish: Musical makes a splash in Corbett
“Erratics” art exhibit explores deconstructed boundaries
“Erratics” art exhibit explores deconstructed boundaries
SOTA theatre fest seeks brand new plays. Could yours win?
SOTA theatre fest seeks brand new plays. Could yours win?
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
WATCH: Loch Norse Open Mic Night
From portraits of hot dogs to retro typefaces, SOTA student exhibition melds mediums
From portraits of hot dogs to retro typefaces, SOTA student exhibition melds mediums

The Northerner • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in