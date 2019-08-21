What to do (8/20)

Victorfest:

The Big Event | August 21 | Griffin Hall front lawn | 6 p.m.

Games, live music and more can be found in front of Griffin Hall starting at 6 p.m. It’s gonna be, well, big.

NKU Night at the Florence Freedom | August 22 | Florence Freedom Ballpark | 5 p.m.

Head over to Student Union 316 to get your tickets for the Florence Freedom baseball game. The first 100 students to claim a ticket get free admission. Tickets also include a bus ride to and from the game and a President Vaidya bobblehead.

Ice Cream Social | August 23 | Student Union Plaza | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To finish out the first week of classes, check out the NKLI tent at the SU plaza to get even more free food— this time it’s ice cream! Sit back, relax and talk to some new people.

Movie Night | August 23 | Otto Budig Theater | 7 p.m.

If you haven’t yet seen it or are so obsessed with Marvel you’d watch it again, head to the Otto Budig Theater in the University Center for a free screening of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Victorfest Day of Service | August 24 | Student Union first floor | 10 a.m.

Here’s your chance to give back to the community. Students will meet at the SU in the morning to be taken to a local site to do some volunteer work. Be sure to sign up on MyEngagement, if you’re interested in participating.

NKU Men’s Soccer Team vs. Tiffin University | August 25 | NKU Soccer Stadium | 1 p.m.

Come cheer on the men’s soccer team in an exhibition game against Tiffin University. Bring your all-card for free admission to the game and have fun showing school spirit.

Paint Wars | August 25 | Science Center Lawn | 2 p.m.

Get colorful with a paint battle in this Victorfest tradition. Wear some old clothes and prepare to be splattered in all kinds of crazy colors.

NKU Women’s Soccer Team vs. Ohio University | August 25 | NKU Soccer Stadium | 7 p.m.

Close out your day by attending the women’s soccer home opener on Sunday night. Wear plenty of black and gold and get ready to show your school spirit.

Events:

Cincinnati Art Museum Burning Man Exhibit | Now through September 2 | Cincinnati Art Museum | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For art lovers, be sure to make a trip to the Cincinnati Art Museum to experience their unique Burning Man exhibit, featuring art from the world famous festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada. Student admission is $5 Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and admission is free on Thursdays after 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Brummies with Coastal Club | August 23 | Fountain Square | 8 p.m.

Fountain Square frequently hosts a lot of live music, and it’s usually free. Support local band Coastal Club as they play with the Brummies on Friday night.

“American Idiot” | August 23 through 25 | The Carnegie | 7:30 p.m.

Green Day’s musical “American Idiot” will be showing at the Carnegie in Covington Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Shakespeare in the Park | August 22 | Flagship Park | 7 p.m.

For a free performance of a classic drama, head to Flagship Park in Erlanger for “Macbeth.”

Shakespeare in the Park | August 27 | Uptown Park | 7 p.m.

If you enjoy watching classical theatre, or people dressed in fairy and donkey costumes, head over to Uptown Park in Oxford to see a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”