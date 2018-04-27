The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

GALLERY: Millennium Falcon touches down at BB&T Arena

Celebrate Star Wars’ Day early this year. May the force be with you

Owen Treolo, Reporter

April 27, 2018

In a galaxy not-so-far away, Han Solo’s famous Millennium Falcon landed at BB&T Arena this weekend, featuring a recreation of the interior of the famous freighter. The “Millennium Falcon Experience” as it’s called, coincides with the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Constructed inside a 40-foot replica of the famed starship, guests are free to sit down and play a cosmic game of “Dejarik”, and even sit in the pilot’s seat, and giving them the chance to say “Punch It!”, in the ship’s cockpit.

The film, which opens May 25, is directed by Ron Howard and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are executive producers; Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

The event is free, but guests must acquire a time slot on a first-come first served basis. It runs Friday, April 27 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m.; Sunday, April 29 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

 After its run at NKU, the experience will be featured in other cities across the country such as Atlanta, Denver Salt Lake City, and L.A. Catch it before it kicks into hyperdrive and flies away.

Colin Johnson

Students and local fans explore the interior of the Millennium Falcon

