GALLERY: Sororities welcome new sisters during bid day weekend

The second weekend of September was recruitment time for sororities at NKU; about 350 women explored Greek life in order to find the chapters that best suited them.

For many, including junior Rachel Moreland, a major goal in joining a sorority was to make friends.

“I want to get out my comfort zone because I have a lot of social anxiety. I am an extrovert, but I am kind of shy,” Moreland said.

For other students like freshman Jordan Dimmitt, socializing came naturally.

“I like to socialize with people, so I am not nervous. I just want to get along,” Dimmitt said.

Sisterhood was a value highlighted throughout the weekend. According to Kappa Delta sister Brooke Smith, when young women come together in like-mindedness, honor, values and pride, these women then hold sisterhood true to their spirit.

“Just like everything else in life, what you take out of this experience is what you’re willing to put in. So, if you’re only willing to join the biggest or the best, you’re doing it wrong,” Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Kimberly Vance, said.

While many women were excited about sorority recruitment, many were anxious for bid day. Bid day, where the women receive a letter of decline or acceptance from the chapter they most wanted. This day was a day full of happiness, excitement, and sadness.

The seven chapters cheered and celebrated the women who received an acceptance letter to their new sorority home. For some, their dreams came true, but for others, bid day was neither happy nor exciting.

All the emotions led to the women lining up in their sorority groups to join their new sisters’ homes. Kappa Delta sister Katherine Adams said that bringing in new sisters help keep their chapter strong.

