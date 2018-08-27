The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Editor-in-Chief Sam Rosenstiel is a senior journalism and electronic media & broadcasting double major. He has been with The Northerner since September 2016 as news editor, copy editor and staff reporter. He has interned at the Cincinnati Enquirer since January 2018, and his articles and videos have been published in USA Today and WCPO-TV. He enjoys black coffee, loud music, petting dogs and chasing leads.

Sam Rosenstiel, Editor-in-Chief

Aug 27, 2018
McConnell praises NKY court pick at NKU ceremony (Story)
Aug 27, 2018
BREAKING: Police report sexual assault in Kentucky Hall (Story)
Aug 21, 2018
Northerner nominated for national Pinnacle Awards (Media)
Jun 30, 2018
The ‘semi-accidental’ leader: St. Amand bids NKU farewell (Story/Media)
Jun 29, 2018
Brannen to lead Norse through 2022 (Story)
May 17, 2018
Fall tuition jumps 3 percent as division budgets, positions get clipped (Story/Media)
May 03, 2018
Regents approve new fees for 100 fall courses. Will you pay more? (Story)
May 02, 2018
Pension freeze stalls cuts, buys NKU time (Story)
Apr 25, 2018
EDITORIAL: Student newsrooms must remain independent. Full stop. (Story/Media)
Apr 20, 2018
Students, parents rally for campus childcare with UC takeover on the table (Story)
Apr 12, 2018
‘NKU, what are we going to do?’: Students, professors, staff rally against state cuts, pension hikes (Story)
Apr 11, 2018
Student: ‘I didn’t want there to be a girl after me’ (Story)
Apr 10, 2018
State cuts get funding band-aid, pension challenge grows urgent (Story)
Mar 29, 2018
Budget provision would let colleges fire tenured faculty (Story)
Mar 28, 2018
Who’s running for 2018-19 SGA president? (Story)
Mar 24, 2018
RECAP: SGA candidates debate for the student body vote (Media)
Mar 20, 2018
SU Starbucks to close for renovations in May (Media)
Mar 19, 2018
Choral director steps down after sexual harassment investigation (Media)
Mar 14, 2018
Parking, housing and dining rates increase (Story)
Mar 13, 2018
Budget cuts: 5 things to know about NKU’s situation (Story/Media)
Mar 12, 2018
Fourth candidate in race for SGA president (Story)
Mar 01, 2018
Third candidate enters SGA presidential race (Story)
Feb 24, 2018
‘You have to be better than this, NKU:’ students react to investigation of Chase dean (Story/Media)
Feb 21, 2018
After harassment complaints, Chase Dean resigned in December, could return as professor in fall (Story/Media)
Feb 19, 2018
Pot arrests rise at NKU, but does the punishment fit the crime? (Media)
Feb 13, 2018
13-year-old driver collides with police cruiser at NKU entrance (Story)
Feb 12, 2018
Off to the races: first student body president candidates announce on Twitter (Story)
Feb 12, 2018
Suspects at large after robbery near University Suites (Story)
Feb 10, 2018
Look back at NKU history as it turns 50 (Story)
Jan 23, 2018
What you missed at SGA Jan. 22 (Story)
Jan 16, 2018
UPDATED: Bevin recommends $3.9 million cut to NKU (Story/Media)
Jan 12, 2018
Cuts to come? Lawmakers, NKU wait for Bevin’s budget (Story)
Jan 11, 2018
St. Amand: More state cuts add to funding disparity (Story)
Jan 09, 2018
“Norse Blvd”: SGA requests to name connector road (Story)
Jan 09, 2018
First Dean of Honors College named (Story)
Dec 26, 2017
Gov. does not call pension reform session, cites House scandal (Story/Media)
Dec 18, 2017
Restaurants, shopping, medical offices coming to Nunn Drive (Story)
Dec 07, 2017
3 thefts reported in Rec locker rooms (Story/Media)
Nov 28, 2017
Kentucky pension costs rise at expense of NKU employees, students (Story/Media)
Nov 09, 2017
Incoming president Vaidya addresses university on diversity, finance (Media)
Nov 09, 2017
BREAKING: Dr. Ashish K. Vaidya named sixth president (Story)
Nov 08, 2017
Amand: Pension costs “biggest hurdle” for NKU budget (Story)
Nov 08, 2017
Pixar designer breathes life into “Coco” in Digitorium (Story/Media)
Oct 24, 2017
SGA passes DACA solidarity resolution (Story/Media)
Oct 20, 2017
Interim pres. signs letter urging Congress for immigration fix (Story)
Oct 20, 2017
Immigration town hall gives community forum on national issue (Story)
Oct 17, 2017
SGA to host immigration town hall, vote on DACA resolution (Story)
Oct 16, 2017
Ohio Renaissance Festival hosts weekends of combat, craft and fantasy (Story)
Oct 02, 2017
New esports team balances intercollegiate competition with love of games (Story/Media)
Sep 08, 2017
SGA freshman election fills 5 senate openings (Story)
Sep 07, 2017
NKU students show DACA support at Board of Regents meeting (Story)
Mar 18, 2017
AP reporter calls for race discussions in Six@Six talk (Story/Media)
Feb 14, 2017
SGA rallies with Ky. schools for more funding (Story/Media)
Jan 31, 2017
NKU students protest immigration ban downtown (Story)
Oct 20, 2016
Student on debate: Trump ‘may do some reckless things’ (Story)
Oct 06, 2016
Six at Six lecture tackles renowned pornography publisher, First Amendment rights (Story)
Sep 28, 2016
Digitorium Debate-In Brings Students Together During Spirited Election (Story)
