Editor-in-Chief Sam Rosenstiel is a senior journalism and electronic media & broadcasting double major. He has been with The Northerner since September 2016 as news editor, copy editor and staff reporter. He has interned at the Cincinnati Enquirer since January 2018, and his articles and videos have been published in USA Today and WCPO-TV. He enjoys black coffee, loud music, petting dogs and chasing leads.

