Copy Editor Noelle Horn is a senior journalism major with a minor in women and gender studies. Noelle has been writing for The Northerner since November 2018. In her free time, she enjoys reading in a comfy chair with a good cup of tea. Noelle also loves spending time with animals and will definitely ask to meet your pet.
Twitter: @NoelleH_NKU
Noelle Horn, Copy Editor
|Feb 20, 2019
|
Human trafficking task force working to help Kentucky victims (Story)
|Jan 18, 2019
|
Rebel lawyer: Chase Law professor defends survivors of trafficking (Story)
|Nov 13, 2018
|
At campus pro-life display, opinions split on Roe v. Wade (Story)
|Oct 25, 2018
|
Planetarium’s ‘Dying with the Stars’ shows how spooky space can be (Story)
|Oct 04, 2018
|
The dangers of Cyberspace & how you can protect yourself (Story)