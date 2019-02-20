The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Noelle Horn
Copy Editor Noelle Horn is a senior journalism major with a minor in women and gender studies. Noelle has been writing for The Northerner since November 2018. In her free time, she enjoys reading in a comfy chair with a good cup of tea. Noelle also loves spending time with animals and will definitely ask to meet your pet.

Twitter: @NoelleH_NKU

Noelle Horn, Copy Editor

Feb 20, 2019
Human trafficking task force working to help Kentucky victims (Story)
Jan 18, 2019
Rebel lawyer: Chase Law professor defends survivors of trafficking (Story)
Nov 13, 2018
At campus pro-life display, opinions split on Roe v. Wade (Story)
Oct 25, 2018
Planetarium’s ‘Dying with the Stars’ shows how spooky space can be (Story)
Oct 04, 2018
The dangers of Cyberspace & how you can protect yourself (Story)
