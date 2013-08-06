The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Position: Copy Editor

Bio: Noël has been writing for The Northerner since September 2018. Writing for the Arts & Life section, she covered local musicians including Trauma Illinois and Lost Henry. Her other contributions include hard topics such as disordered eating and sexual assault. She is a strong advocate for honest journalism, particularly in the realm of encouraging journalists to be open about their biases. In her free time, she enjoys wire-wrapping jewelry, playing Old School Runescape and hiking with her dog, Orikōsan.

Year/Major: Senior, Journalism

Favorite song, TV show or movie: “Locket” by Crumb

Social media handle: @WaltzNoel twitter / @joyeux__noel__ instagram

Apr 16, 2019
Review: Plot of ‘The Public’ eerily familiar for Cincinnati (Story)
Apr 10, 2019
Lost Henry: NKU pop punk act brings fans out to rock (Story/Media)
Mar 05, 2019
R*pe culture: Being a survivor in the #MeToo era (Story)
Feb 06, 2019
Paving the future, reflecting on the past (Story)
Jan 28, 2019
Lecture showcases classic novel through new lens (Story/Media)
Jan 21, 2019
Suffering and silenced: The reality of eating disorders on campus (Story)
Nov 19, 2018
NKU saxophonist paves way for black women in jazz (Story)
Oct 05, 2018
When ‘Trauma’ breeds creativity (Story)
Aug 24, 2018
Author gives NKU taste of new book, ‘The Traveling Feast’ (Story)
Staff