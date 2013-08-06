Noël Waltz

Copy Editor

Noël has been writing for The Northerner since September 2018. Writing for the Arts & Life section, she covered local musicians including Trauma Illinois and Lost Henry. Her other contributions include hard topics such as disordered eating and sexual assault. She is a strong advocate for honest journalism, particularly in the realm of encouraging journalists to be open about their biases. In her free time, she enjoys wire-wrapping jewelry, playing Old School Runescape and hiking with her dog, Orikōsan.

Senior, Journalism

“Locket” by Crumb

Social media handle: @WaltzNoel twitter / @joyeux__noel__ instagram