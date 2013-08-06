Position: News Editor
Year/major: Junior double major in Journalism and German
Walk-up song: “Several Species of Small Furry Animals” by Pink Floyd
Hobbies/interests: Writing, reading, doing yoga, playing guitar, singing, worrying and talking to my mom about my problems.
Nicole Browning, News Editor
|Sep 06, 2017
|
NKU students protest Sept. 5 DACA decision (Story)
|Sep 06, 2017
|
Bridging the gap: The search for unity (Story)
|Sep 06, 2017
|
Boehne: Decision on new president estimated in early fall (Story)
|May 05, 2017
|
Passing the paper: A farewell to Colleen (Story)
|Apr 18, 2017
|
NKU professor strives for success with psychological thriller (Story)
|Apr 18, 2017
|
NKU students find on-campus vegetarian options limited (Story/Photo)
|Apr 11, 2017
|
Weber looks back on time as SGA president (Story/Photo)
|Mar 30, 2017
|
LGBTQ open mic night: ‘We don’t clap, we snap’ (Photo)
|Mar 16, 2017
|
OPINION: Just discovered NKU? 10 totally serious facts you need to know (Story)
|Mar 13, 2017
|
Hundreds of fans join men’s basketball team for Selection Sunday (Story)
|Mar 12, 2017
|
BREAKING: NKU to play Kentucky in NCAA Tournament (Photo)
|Mar 02, 2017
|
NKU community reflects on ‘March for Life’ (Story)
|Jan 12, 2017
|
GALLERY: MLK Candlelight Vigil ignites passion in NKU community (Story)
|Oct 23, 2016
|
Student recalls last moments before she lost her dad to cancer (Story)
|Sep 20, 2016
|
SGA creates committee to address issues among minority groups (Photo)
|Sep 18, 2016
|
Phi Mu and Phi Gamma Delta come to campus (Story)
|Sep 06, 2016
|
Three residents displaced after flash flooding (Story)
|Aug 29, 2016
|
What you missed at the SGA meeting (Photo)
|Aug 25, 2016
|
VP of Student Affairs to create “student-centered” culture (Story)
|Apr 03, 2016
|
Dear World: Connecting students with stories (Story)
|Mar 04, 2016
|
Vet’s Resource Station supports those who serve (Story)
|Mar 02, 2016
|
Going Greek proves positive for GPA (Story)
|Feb 22, 2016
|
Celebrating culture through Black Alumni Council (Photo)