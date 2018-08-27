The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu
Sports Editor Mike Canizales is a senior electronic media broadcasting major with a minor in journalism. He’s been with The Northerner since September 2017 as a sports reporter and contributor. He also interns at WXIX-Fox19 and freelances for the NKY Tribune. He enjoys discussing all things sports and pop culture, binge watching Netflix, playing old-school video games, writing highly acclaimed books in his head and dispensing invaluable fantasy football advice.

Mike Canizales, Sports Editor

Aug 27, 2018
Norse basketball’s Holland joins pro league in Netherlands (Story)
Aug 26, 2018
Men’s soccer narrowly defeats BGSU Falcons (Story)
Aug 25, 2018
Former NKU basketball standout joins European pro team (Story)
Aug 22, 2018
Going for gold: McDonald shines in international tournament (Story)
Aug 17, 2018
Norse to take on Bearcats as game attendance soars (Story)
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Staff