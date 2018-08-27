Sports Editor Mike Canizales is a senior electronic media broadcasting major with a minor in journalism. He’s been with The Northerner since September 2017 as a sports reporter and contributor. He also interns at WXIX-Fox19 and freelances for the NKY Tribune. He enjoys discussing all things sports and pop culture, binge watching Netflix, playing old-school video games, writing highly acclaimed books in his head and dispensing invaluable fantasy football advice.

