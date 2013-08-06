Name: Megan Mixon

Position: Assistant Video Editor

Bio: Megan Mixon joined the Northerner in August of 2019. She’s previously done work with the Norse Film Society, as well as helped create videos for NKU’s summer journalism camp. When she isn’t working on videos, which is very rare, she can usually be found reading or watching anything and everything she can get her hands on.

Year/Major: Junior, Electronic Media & Broadcasting

Favorite song, TV show or movie: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Social media handle: @_mixonmatch_